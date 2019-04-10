Paying attention to that level of detail could result in an animator working on one scene for an entire year. Lambden had that experience with a few critical minutes of Missing Link. While leaning over the railing of an ocean liner, Lionel and Mr. Link have a transformative chat. We watch the smarm gradually fall off the adventurer's face as the film teases out the unlikely emotional reality of its burnt-orange Bigfoot. Mr. Link, we find out, would prefer a name that doesn't owe itself to Lionel's colonial sense of science.