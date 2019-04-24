By Mia Vicino
Maya Deren Short Films (1943-59)
A crucial pioneer of experimental cinema, Maya Deren's short films are as influential as they are bewitching—especially the rapturous enigma that is Meshes of the Afternoon (1943). Her documentary Divine Horsemen as well as two other shorts screen. NW Film Center, April 26-28.
Network (1976)
Centering on the aftermath of an anchorman's on-air meltdown, Sidney Lumet's newsroom drama is a scathing critique of media that remains relevant more than 40 years later. Aaron Sorkin arguably owes his filmography of fast-talking execs to Paddy Chayefsky's adroitly acerbic script. 5th Avenue, April 26-28.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966)
Three men hunt for gold in the desert of a Civil War-torn America in this venerable tale of greed and betrayal. Universally regarded as one of the all-time best spaghetti Westerns, and films in general, the fabled climactic standoff demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Academy, April 26-30.
Performance (1970)
Mick Jagger stars as a reclusive former rock star with a mysterious secret in one of his first, and rare, film roles. Without spoiling the unpredictable insanity of this experimental crime drama, the erotic scenes were so graphic the labs actually refused to develop them—decide for yourself if that's a pro or a con. Hollywood, April 29.
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Based on Hunter S. Thompson's semi-autobiographical 1971 novel, this psychedelic romp following two men on a drug-fueled road trip has become a cult classic. It also features a standout performance by Benicio del Toro, who gained 40 pounds for his role as erratic lawyer Dr. Gonzo. Clinton, April 29.
