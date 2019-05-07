In the new film Phoenix, Oregon, though—and presumably in the real town near the state's southern border just a few miles from Medford—the people are realistically modern and mundane. They live in Phoenix because they've both made choices and deferred them. They compulsively refresh Facebook, give their boss the side-eye and attempt to take up jogging. What's more, this light drama from writer-director Gary Lundgren contains a few hallmarks of Southern Oregon in the present day. Venture capitalist money from the marijuana boom is poised to stimulate or erode the town's character, and local entrepreneurs sometimes aspire to a level of homegrown craft that exceeds the actual demand for it.