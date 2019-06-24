Portland journalist (and WW contributor) Steve Duin and New Yorker cartoonist Shannon Wheeler want to make the Mueller Report easier to understand.
The duo recently wrote and illustrated a book, The Mueller Report: Graphic Novel, which satirizes scenes described in the 400-page legal document and helps clarify its findings. According to a release, the graphic novel chronicles "the 'witch hunt' as it happened."
"It's funny. It's maddening. But it's a great resource for anyone that wants to be informed about the findings of the most important law enforcement document created in our lifetime," says Justin Eisinger, the book's editor.
The Mueller Report, which outlines the results of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, was released in April. Congressional investigations into the report's findings are still ongoing.
Duin and Wheeler aren't the only ones repackaging the dense report, which is available to the public, for easy consumption. A bevy of actors—including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sigourney Weaver and Alyssa Milano—are staging a live reading of the report on Monday, in a show called The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts.
The Mueller Report: Graphic Novel will be published April 2020.
