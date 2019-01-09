Over the course of 14 months, Ellie estimates they had sex 20 to 30 times. He was sexually abusing her at 15, and routinely badgering her for sex when she turned 16. On the dash to Panda Express. In any parking lot where Shaver could maneuver Mona's SUV into the shadows and position Ellie to best advantage. They were often barely out of sight of her parents' home, Ellie testified, racing down Southeast Railroad Avenue, when Shaver was begging her to release her seat belt and go down on him.