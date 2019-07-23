In Alex Holmes' documentary about the first all-woman crew to sail around the world, skipper Tracy Edwards tells us her heart was pounding out of her shirt during the race's final leg. Yours will do the same throughout this exhilarating story about the young team that made international headlines during the 1989-90 competition. Edwards is the perfect underdog. As the product of a rough upbringing, she sees sailing as a way to leave her troubled past on shore. But there's a problem: The male crews avoid her like the plague. That makes it easy for the audience to root for her when she decides to pull together her own team to race against the turbulent winds of misogyny. Found footage and news interviews provide plenty of evidence of the era's sexism. The archival material also gives viewers incredible shots of the Maiden yacht piercing the stormy seas, not unlike the way the crew proved everyone wrong time and time again. You don't have to be a woman to find this trip inspiring, just as you don't have to be a sailor to find the documentary invigorating. Holmes and editor Katie Bryer give the 45,000-mile journey a breezy pace. And by banking on the fact that few viewers will have much prior knowledge about the event then known as the Whitbread Round the World Race, they bring some much-needed tension to the narrative as well. By the time the tear-jerking finale arrives, you will be grateful Holmes brought you along for the ride. R. ASHER LUBERTO. Cinema 21.