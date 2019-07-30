Set in rural Maryland during the '60s, How I Learned to Drive moves freely through time. We don't experience Li'l Bit's memories chronologically, because she doesn't—as an adult, she's sorting through them, trying to make sense of her connection to Uncle Peck, a man she once saw as her guardian angel. In a family where Li'l Bit was relentlessly humiliated (her name is a mocking reference to her vagina), Uncle Peck suavely played the role of savior, winning her loyalty by listening to her and flattering her when no one else would. At the time, submission was simply the price she thought she had to pay for the attention and affection she craved.