The Portland Biennial is one of the region's largest showcases of contemporary art, but it has often slipped under the radar of this city's general public. The last iteration was held in 2016, near the end of the tenure of Bryan Suereth, Disjecta's founding artistic director. Suereth brought in guest curator Michelle Grabner, who had co-curated the 2014 Whitney Biennial, and expanded the festival to venues across the state. The plan was overly ambitious. Resources were spread thin, and artists complained of a lack of support. A few months later, Suereth was ousted by Disjecta's board. (Shell took over in the spring of 2017, and the leadership transition partly explains why the biennial skipped a year in 2018.)