Parts of the ceiling of Portland Art Museum's ballroom collapsed Tuesday afternoon, causing the institution to indefinitely close a major event space and relocate several bookings during one of its busiest months.
On Sept. 3, after hearing a loud crash, staff discovered that decorative beams on the Kridel Grand Ballroom's ceiling had caved in. No one was harmed.
The damage is not structural, and according to representatives for the museum, there's no danger of further collapse. Engineers are currently working to determine the cause, and the museum does not have a clear timeline for repairs.
"There certainly will be a financial impact," says Gareth Nevitt, Portland Art Museum's chief financial officer. "We're in discussion with our insurance about exactly what that means for us."
The museum is working to reshuffle several third-party events that were scheduled for the ballroom, including some for high-profile clients. The Portland Opera had booked the ballroom next weekend for their annual black-tie gala, which has now been moved to the Sentinel Hotel.
The art museum is already dealing with financial restructuring—earlier this summer, Portland Art Museum announced a round of layoffs, eliminating 14 full-time positions.
