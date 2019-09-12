Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch, became a literary sensation for its Dickensian portrayal of Theodore Decker, a 13-year-old whose life falls apart after his mother dies in a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Much of its appeal lies in the globe-trotting narrative as well as the author's deep examination of the rich internal lives of her characters. The best passages are breathtaking interior monologues that find Theo ruminating about the nature of fate, and the success of the film adaptation largely hinges on director John Crowley's ability to translate those thoughts to the screen. Sadly, despite its all-star cast and crew, The Goldfinch largely fails to do that. Instead, the profound contemplations are met with a flippant "whaddyagonnado?" shrug, and Ansel Elgort, who plays the elder Theo, is given little to do other than weep in sharp-looking suits. The striking menagerie of locales and characters from the novel becomes in the film a blur of forgettable people—except for Sarah Paulson as Xandra, Theo's evil stepmom. Expressing the internal lives of characters from literature has been an issue for filmmakers since cinema's inception. It's hard to recall a more glaring example of this struggle than The Goldfinch. R. DONOVAN FARLEY. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Eastport, Oak Grove, Division, Studio One.