There must be something about Oregon that just screams teen angst, because another coming-of-age story is being shot locally and the production company is looking for extras.
Matthew Quick's 2010 book Sorta Like a Rockstar is being adapted into a Netflix movie following the success of his first novel-turned-film Silver Linings Playbook. That New York Times Best-Seller was adapted by David O. Russell and went on to receive eight Oscar nominations in 2013.
Rockstar presents the story of a high school senior secretly living on a school bus, affectionately called Hello Yellow, with her mother. Despite her circumstances, the girl is filled with unyielding optimism, until a devastating loss threatens to break her. The film is Bryce Dallas Howard's directorial debut.
It is the latest in a string of YA projects based in Portland that includes Trinkets, Everything Sucks!, and season two of American Vandal. Filming will take place in October and November. You'll get $12.50 an hour to mostly wait around set all day—but there are worse ways to earn a few extra bucks.
