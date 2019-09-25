After graduating from the California Institute of Arts, Berahimi made his way to Portland, following his dream of working at Nike. After a year at the sportswear giant, he left in 2014 to open his own design studio, Fisk. (He also opened a gallery under the same name with partner Michael Spoljaric.) In the three years since, he's taken on a multitude of clients, ranging from Nike projects to album campaigns for musicians like Tiesto and Toro y Moi to a complete branding redesign of West African restaurant Akadi in Southeast Portland, which he offered to do pro bono simply because he loved the food.