I would say that is true. Look, the one thing companies like DuPont can't afford is for the truth to come out. They can afford every possible settlement, but ultimately, the word that has emerged from Rob Billot's story is that Teflon is not what we thought it was. That brand has lost its luster. DuPont itself had to reconfigure its own name and standing and splinter off into a company called Chemours for its manufacturing and merge with Dow Chemical because of this story, because they can't function as they once did. So [whistleblower] Wilbur Tennant's wish—I don't want your settlement money; I just want people to know what happened—is ultimately what has occurred.