Responsible for arguably the pinnacle of Cage conniptions—his famously comprehensive alphabet recitation—Vampire's Kiss is its star's favorite of his own movies. That is, of course, a fittingly insane opinion. The 1988 psycho-tragedy of a yuppie maybe, sorta turning into a vampire is kookily sexual, then sadistic, then solipsistic and boring, then coked up as all hell. Whatever the quality, it's unquestionably some of Cage's best physical acting as he contorts into Nosferatu by way of Jay McInerney.