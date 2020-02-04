"Give me the child until he is 7, and I will show you the man," says the Jesuit credo at the heart of Michael Apted's unmatched Up documentary series. Six decades after he first interviewed a crop of English 7-year-olds about love, work and the class system, Apted returns for his ninth check in on the accuracy of the old adage. With 63 Up, the quiet wonder of simply executing such a project reigns—the potentially mundane resonates profoundly when watching a human life arc or veer before your eyes. Twilight ruminations on Brexit, roads not taken and impending death dominate the conversations at age 63. "Your life is as it is, not as it could be," observes Symon with a reflectiveness that bests the rest of the Up field. While Apted's approach is a bit pro forma, dutifully circling the same five themes and affording equal time to less interesting subjects, the value at this point is cumulative. 63 Up might simultaneously inspire a viewer to study geopolitics as a journal on their own passing existence. In quite possibly the series' final installment—Apted would be 85 in another seven years—time is both the ever-elusive star and the shroud to pull back. NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Cinema 21.