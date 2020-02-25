But a flawed Paula Vogel play is still a Paula Vogel play. Like How I Learned to Drive, Indecent hits you with a blast of nasty humor, then steadily allows sentiment to bubble to the surface. Vogel may joke about Asch, but you begin to understand the depth of her passion for his writing late in Indecent, when we see two actresses (Schwartz and Jamie M. Rea) act out a love scene from God of Vengeance, their white dresses and dark hair awash in the rain that falls on the center of the stage.