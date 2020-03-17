Sterling: The show really focuses on action-adventure alternatives to your couch. If you can walk and talk and want to do things, we're going to show you some options right outside your door and give you some background on how they happen. That could mean driving rally cars, or hiking five miles down the Pacific Crest Trail. We went rock crawling on four-by-fours. We flew kites at a Newport festival and kiteboarded on Floras Lake. We fished for bass on the Umpqua, stepped it up to salmon fishing on the Rogue River and then went halibut fishing commercially. Throughout the episode, adventures escalate along the same path to where we're doing related things, but they're harder—further away from most people's comfort zones. So, by the end, I might be doing something a little risky, a little dangerous.

Were you ever concerned about safety?