Here Are the Winners of the Oregon Beer Awards 2026

The 11th annual Oregon Beer Awards were announced Thursday at an event at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland. But that ceremony is the culmination of two weekends of rigorous tasting and judging in Milwaukie.

Founded in 2015 as a collaboration between Willamette Week and industry experts sometimes dubbed the Academy Awards of Beer, the Oregon Beer Awards has become a model for beer competitions around the country, says Jeremie Landers, a steward who does not judge but helps run the competition.

“It is so very well run and well respected across the country,” Landers says.

One of this year’s trends was collaboration, Landers says, with two or more breweries coming together to develop a single beer. He also suggests West Coast IPAs are becoming dominant again, though “hazies”—a style associated with the East Coast that’s also popular in the United Kingdom—haven’t gone away. This year, 61 West Coast IPAs were entered in the contest, compared with 55 fresh hop IPAs and pale ales.

Lighter beers remain popular, though; this year, judges reviewed 58 international lagers, 52 Pilsners and 48 flavored beers.

The total number of entries this year was just under 1,000 Landers says, slightly down from last year.

“I don’t think the Oregon Beer Awards are going away anytime soon. It’s just too much fun,” Landers says.

A full list of winners follows. For more information, visit oregonbeerawards.com.

Brewery of the Year

Large: Breakside Brewery

Medium: Wayfinder Beer

Small: UPP Liquids

Best New Brewery: UPP Liquids

Best Bottle Shop: Belmont Station

Best Beer Bar or Taphouse: The BeerMongers

Best Brewpub Experience: Fort George Brewing

Best Beer Labels or Branding: Kings & Daughters Brewery

Craft Advocate of the Year: Sean Campbell

Best New Beer Destination: “The Walled Garden Kings & Daughters Public House”

Regional Brewing Company of the Year, North Coast: Fort George Brewery

Regional Brewing Company of the Year, Willamette: Block 15 Brewing

Regional Brewing Company of the Year, Central: pFriem Family Brewers

Regional Brewing Company of the Year, Eastern: Barley Brown’s Beer

Regional Brewing Company of the Year, Southern: Arch Rock Brewing

Hall of Fame: Jerry Fechter

American Sour Beers

Gold: Flower Child, UPP Liquids

Silver: LIVE, ColdFire Brewing

Bronze: Moments Made, UPP Liquids

Barrel-Aged Stouts

Gold: Breakside Learning from Las Vegas, Breakside Brewery

Silver: Breakside La Maison du Bang!, Breakside Brewery

Bronze: Breakside Sted Sarandos, Breakside Brewery

Beyond Beer, Hop Water, and Other Specialty Beverages

Gold: Früt Lüp - Yuzu, Fort George Brewery

Silver: Lord Citra Hop Tea, Public Coast Brewing Company

Bronze: BB Seltzer, Public Coast Brewing Company

Classic UK and North American Styles

Gold: Before the Break, Worthy Brewing

Silver: Rewind IPA, Hetty Alice Brewing Company

Bronze: Bard’s Tale Pale Ale, TPK Brewing Co

Experimental and Historical Beers

Gold: Pudsy, Terranaut Beer

Silver: Rauch Marzen, Von Ebert Brewing

Bronze: The Sparrow And The Crow, ColdFire Brewing

Flavored Beers

Gold: Breakside White Tea Lager, Breakside Brewery

Silver: Omen, Wayfinder Beer

Bronze: Cocoa Cow, Sunriver Brewing Company

Fruit Beers

Gold: Pistol Peach, McMenamins Old Saint Francis School

Silver: Wood Series: Hawaiian-Styled Imperial Stout, Sunriver Brewing Company

Bronze: Drink Me Potion, Von Ebert Brewing

Hoppy Lagers

Gold: French Pils, pFriem Family Brewers

Silver: Cold Cutz, Grand Fir Brewing

Bronze: Italian Pilsner, ColdFire Brewing

Imperial India Pale Ale

Gold: Breakside Thrasher Double IPA, Breakside Brewery

Silver: Sticky Hands, Block 15 Brewing Company

Bronze: Super Ripe, Great Notion Brewing

International Lagers

Gold: JFK Domestic Beer, Santiam Brewing

Silver: Voyage to the Moon, Ruse Brewing

Bronze: Permission To Land, StormBreaker Brewing

Strong Beers

Gold: Sparkling Lager, Wayfinder Beer

Silver: Co-Munichator, Deschutes Brewery

Bronze: Reduction Ratio, UPP Liquids

West Coast IPA

Gold: Ponga, Grand Fir Brewing

Silver: Lava Lamp Potluck, Ruse Brewing

Bronze: Breakside Cowboys & Poets, Breakside Brewery

Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales

Gold: Keyboard Warrier, Bend Brewing Co.

Silver: Fresh Hop Sector 7 - Perrault Farms Krush, Von Ebert Brewing

Bronze: Set Freshies to Haze, StormBreaker Brewing

Gold: Fresh Hop Bayside IPA, Breakside Brewery

Silver: Queens of the Cone Age, Grand Fir Brewing

Bronze : Fresh Hop Rippin, Sunriver Brewing Company

Other Fresh Hop Beers

Gold: Red Rain, Ruse Brewing

Silver: Fresh Hop King Crispy, Deschutes Brewery

Bronze: FH Oregon Summer Ale, Bend Brewing Co.

Pilsner

Gold: Pilsner, pFriem Family Brewers

Silver: Czech Lager, pFriem Family Brewers

Bronze: Pilsner, Hetty Alice Brewing Company

Golden, Blonde, and Other Light Ales

Gold: Breakside Double Hockey Sticks, Breakside Brewery

Silver: Smooth Music, Terranaut Beer

Bronze: Pre-Glow, UPP Liquids

Light German and European Lagers

Gold: Lager, pFriem Family Brewers

Silver: Van Henion Leichtbier, Van Henion Brewing

Bronze: Heater Allen 10° Pils, Heater Allen Brewing

Dark German and European Lagers

Gold: Secret Secret, Wayfinder Beer

Silver: Miniature Donkey Dunkel, Deschutes Brewery

Bronze: Count Crispy, Deschutes Brewery

Stout and Porter

Gold: Pinball Wizard, UPP Liquids

Silver: Control-Alt-Delete, Binary Brewing

Bronze: Tsunami Stout, Pelican Brewing Company

Belgian, German Wheat, and Traditional Brett Beers

Gold: Zoigl-Weiss, Zoiglhaus Brewing Company

Silver: Dubbel or Nothing, Monkless Belgian Ales

Bronze: Meet Your Maker, Monkless Belgian Ales

Red Beers

Gold: Irish Red, Ancestry Brewing Company

Silver: MacPelican’s Scottish Style Ale, Pelican Brewing Company

Bronze: Mississippi Red, StormBreaker Brewing

Sessionable Hoppy Beers

Gold: Rippin, Sunriver Brewing Company

Silver: Breakside Hello My Alien, Breakside Brewery

Bronze: Upstream, Kings & Daughters Brewery

American IPA

Gold: IPA, pFriem Family Brewers

Silver: Marley, Living Haus

Bronze: The Henry IPA, ColdFire Brewing

Hazy or Juicy IPA

Gold: Because Science, Bend Brewing Co.

Silver: Serious Robot, Great Notion Brewing

Bronze: High on Fire, Ruse Brewing

Dark Hoppy Beers

Gold: Not Tomorrow Yet, Sunriver Brewing Company

Silver: Cavatica Stout, Fort George Brewery

Bronze: Midnight Shenanigans, Deschutes Brewery

Barrel-Aged Beers

Gold: Maestro, Alesong Brewing and Blending

Silver: Breakside Bellwether, Breakside Brewery

Bronze: Old Fashioned, Alesong Brewing and Blending

Mixed Culture Beers

Gold: Elisabeth, ColdFire Brewing

Silver: Coming to Fruition: Cherry, Oregon City Brewing

Bronze: Blossom, Alesong Brewing and Blending

Collaboration Beers

Gold: Uncharted Territory, Little Beast Brewing

Silver: Rad Luck, Funky Fauna

Bronze: pFriem + Westbound & Down West Coast IPA