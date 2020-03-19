COVID-19 has disrupted yet another Portland institution.
Today, it was announced the Portland Rose Festival will be postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
"The health of our community and our friends around the world is the most important thing," wrote CEO Jeff Curtis in a press release, The Oregonian reported.
The festival was originally scheduled to take place May 22 to June 7, with the Grand Floral Parade slated for June 6. Organizers are still working to determine new dates for the events.
In its 112-year history, the Rose Festival has only been canceled twice: in 1918, due to World War I, and in 1926, when the city was building a new stadium to house the events.
Though the festival will still take place, its postponement is further evidence of the toll the COVID-19 outbreak has taken on Portland's cultural economy. The news comes after Powell's announced layoffs of the "vast majority" of its employees and the Portland Art Museum announced a projected loss of $1 million for each month it remains closed.
