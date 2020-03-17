Portland's music venues are still scrambling to address the crisis, and many declined to share the specifics of the losses they are incurring. (McMenamins, which runs prominent venues such as Crystal Ballroom and Edgefield, announced that it is laying off 3,000 employees across the entire company.) Based on close to 1,000 survey respondents, Music Portland estimates that Oregon's music industry workers—including sound engineers, roadies and the musicians themselves—have already lost a total of $3.4 million due to canceled shows. And those figures only account for direct losses: Factor in lost investments in future performances, like the cost of PR for defunct tours and shipping vinyl to venues where bands were scheduled to play, and the number is likely much higher.