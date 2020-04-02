Nearly one year after Kickstand Comedy moved into the shuttered Brody Theater, the group is getting an infusion of money to renovate the historic space.
The nonprofit, which hosts improv classes and shows, was chosen as a recipient of Prosper Portland's Community Livability Grant, a $150,000 award that will be used to add risers and lighting and upgrade the façade on Northwest Broadway to turn more passersby into ticket buyers.
Organizers also plan to build out the kitchen and lounge—a joint project with Movie Madness and the Hollywood Theatre.
Kickstand's productions are currently on hold during the coronavirus outbreak, so supporters are encouraged to make donations until the company reopens.
