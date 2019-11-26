Kickstand—which itself started in the basement of now-shuttered bike shop Velo Cult—largely continues Brody's tradition while taking it a bit further. It's the only performer-run production company in the city, which means as long as you bring in crowds and keep them laughing, pretty much anything goes. That's thrilling in itself, because you never really know what you're going to get from night to night. On my visit, that included everything from a 40-something man going into labor on the floor to two adults playing babies about to engage in an Old West-style duel.