While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. In honor of polysemantic May Day, this week's theme centers on both the traditional spring festival and International Workers' Day.
The Wicker Man (1973)
Not to be confused with the infamous 2006 remake featuring Nicolas Cage's head enveloped by bees, the original Wicker Man follows a police sergeant sent to the remote island of Summerisle to investigate a girl's disappearance. Instead, he stumbles upon a hypersexual pagan cult in the midst of their May Day celebration, and it seems he unwittingly plays a crucial part. Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
Midsommar (2019)
If your emotionally distant boyfriend and his shady friends invite you (Florence Pugh) to Sweden for a special midsummer festival, don't go! Unless you're into maypole dancing, flower crowns, shrooms, Pagan cults, witnessing unforgettable violence and communal cathartic screaming. Amazon Prime, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
Edge of the City (1957)
Groundbreaking for its portrayal of interracial friendship and gay subtext, this gripping social drama centers on an Army deserter (John Cassavetes) who, after snagging a job as a dock worker, becomes fast friends with his charming co-worker (Sidney Poitier). Together, the pair teams up to take on a corrupt union official. Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Support the Girls (2018)
Regina Hall stars as Lisa, the overworked and underappreciated manager of a Hooters-style diner called Double Whammies, where she fiercely protects her employees. Set over the course of just two days, Lisa must deal with a series of personal and work-related crises in this comedy from mumblecore king Andrew Bujalski. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
After a frustrated Black telemarketer (LaKeith Stanfield) deigns to use his "white voice" to garner a promotion, he finds himself straddling two worlds: the low-paying union led by his activist friends (Steven Yeun, Tessa Thompson) and the high-paying corporation led by a coke-snorting CEO (Armie Hammer). Absurd, subversive and hilarious. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
