"I certainly feel nervous, but my family is filled with wonderful people," Blott says. "Although we disagree about many of the essentials, I will still be loved by them. I'm not blind to the fact that this is not common for many, especially those who come out as non-heterosexual and/or agnostic in a family so deeply involved in a conservative church. I don't see myself as being 'brave' per se, but I do see myself as having a platform here that so many people aren't afforded. I can't ignore that."