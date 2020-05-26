The keystone in AIFF's new life is the service Film Festival Flix, an app that allows users to access content through computer browsers, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Standard festival "visitors" pay $19.99 for a broader pass and then $3.99 or $7.99 for most feature films à la carte, which are watchable on certain days. Alternatively, purchasing a membership is the most beneficial aid to AIFF's future, and gives viewers access to multiple feature films for free, plus invitations to ceremonies like the June 14 awards night.