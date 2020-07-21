If Black Box's blending of the real and the virtual triumphs, it could deliver hope for theaters whose appetite for performance hasn't been sated by audio plays and Zoom readings. Yet while Cole has confidence in the anti-coronavirus measures that will be imposed during the premiere (seats will be assigned, only one person at a time will be allowed in restrooms and everyone except for the actors will wear masks), he admits the play could still end up being an online-only event.