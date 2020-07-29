If the drive-in cuts toward the retro, September's virtual reality partnership with the Venice Biennale pushes toward the sharpest edge of NWFC's new media goals. Since 2017, the Venice Biennale—the world-renowned arts organization under which the Venice Film Festival operates—has funded and premiered VR projects. In light of the pandemic, this year marks the first time the Biennale will export its exclusive VR work to "delegates" around the world, with the Portland Art Museum of acting as its only American outlet. From Sept. 2 to 10, Dotson says Portlanders can come to the museum, safely don VR headsets and be transported.