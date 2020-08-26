** No matter how often haute couture may borrow from Hollywood imagery, the silver screen rarely flatters our more fashion-forward designers. Films about the people behind the big-name clothing labels tend to accentuate their most cartoonish eccentricities—showing so-called visionaries leaning into the silliest flourishes of their own branding with a grim determination that borders on self-parody. The same cannot be said about the new documentary Martin Margiela: In His Own Words, which examines the career of the famously private avant-garde Belgian style icon, who abruptly left his own studio after his final 2008 show. The film does present an engaging opportunity to evade Zoolandrian caricature when fleshing out a designer known for his deconstructive strategies steeped in found-object whimsy—he has turned everything from a leather butcher's apron to a broken dish into high fashion. And Margiela's participation as narrator allows for thoughtful reflection and, since only his hands are shown, keeps the fashion world's answer to Banksy wrapped in an air of mystery. However, director Reiner Holzemer never bothers to speculate how his subject's guiding passions interrelate, resulting in a portrait that's never quite as lively or unconventional as Margiela's creations. For all but the most hardcore fashionista superfans, less really isn't more this time. NR. JAY HORTON. Virtual Cinema.