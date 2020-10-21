While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. For the month of October, we highlight all the best scary movies for your Halloween marathons, and our last week is all about horror comedy. Sometimes all you can do in the face of abject terror is laugh—especially fitting considering Election Day is just around the corner.
Fright Night (2011)
In this revamp of the 1985 cult classic, a teenager (Anton Yelchin) suspects that his ridiculously handsome neighbor (Colin Farrell) is a vampire. Of course, no one believes him, so he turns to a Criss Angel-esque magician/supernatural expert (David Tennant) for help. Hilarious, perfectly cast and sharply written, this is one of those rare remakes that's on par with the original. Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Showtime, Sling TV, Vudu, YouTube.
Tragedy Girls (2017)
In order to get more compelling content for their true crime blog, a pair of high school girls resort to casual murder. But as their body count grows, so does their following, much to the suspicion of their video editor (Jack Quaid). Filled with tongue-in-cheek homages to the teen scream canon like Carrie and Friday the 13th, this satire feels tailor-made for slumber parties. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's mockumentary follows a group of vampires who live together mostly peacefully in a modern New Zealand flat—until one of them bites a human, accidentally transforming him. The concept of centuries-old vampires grappling with modern life proved so popular that Clement created an eponymous TV show that's just as wickedly funny and critically acclaimed. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Directed by horror legend Sam Raimi, this campy parable tells the woeful tale of a loan officer (Alison Lohman) who becomes hexed by an old woman after turning down her request for a mortgage extension. Now, she has just three days to reverse the curse before she's dragged to—you guessed it—hell. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Sling TV, Starz, Vudu, YouTube.
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Definitely more goofy than legitimately scary, Frank Oz's musical horror comedy stars Rick Moranis as Seymour, a florist in possession of a strange plant that he soon discovers has an unquenchable thirst for blood. The film features an unforgettable special appearance by Steve Martin as a masochistic singing dentist. Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
Comments