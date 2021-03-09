It won't be long before you can roam the halls of the Portland Art Museum—the institution has set a date for a phased reopening this spring.
Beginning April 10, the museum will welcome patrons back to most of its galleries. Then, on May 5, guests can access the entire museum, including a new exhibition titled "Ansel Adams in Our Time." The touring display features more than 100 of the renowned landscape photographer's prints, and will be its only West Coast stop.
The rollout of attractions does not yet include the adjacent NW Film Center. However, you can continue to access programming online or at the Cinema Unbound Drive-In at Zidell Yards. That also applies to the Portland International Film Festival, which runs until March 14th.
The Portland Art Museum closed in November 2020 after coronavirus cases began to soar and Gov. Kate Brown ordered a freeze on indoor recreational facilities. Before that, it had reopened with limited capacity in July, following the initial lockdown last spring.
When the museum re-reopens in April, pandemic safety restrictions will go back into effect, which means timed-entry admission, mask wearing and physical distancing. Tickets go on sale March 18 and then will be released on a two-week rolling basis.
Comments