While local rep theaters are out of commission (though some will reopen at the beginning of July!), we’ll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This week, we’re highlighting independent hidden gems that flew under the radar upon their respective releases—there’s still time to give them the long-overdue attention they deserve!
Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)
Pioneer of independent cinema John Cassavetes directs his brilliant wife, Gena Rowlands, in this bittersweet drama about lovelorn Minnie’s unlikely relationship with rough-around-the-edges parking attendant Moskowitz (Seymour Cassel). Rowlands gives an unforgettable monologue about how “movies are a conspiracy” because of the impossible romantic expectations they instill. Criterion Channel.
Clockwatchers (1997)
Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow and Toni Collette round out the cast of Jill Sprecher’s workplace dramedy, which follows a group of underappreciated temps who drudge through each depressing day at the office and end up forming a supportive camaraderie. Eventually, they begin helping each other become more assertive and confident in their oppressive environment. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hoopla, Pluto TV, Vudu, YouTube.
Smithereens (1982)
Set against the waning punk scene of early ’80s New York City, a wannabe singer (Susan Berman) roams the garbage-strewn streets in her crimson high-tops, looking for a couch to crash on and making myriad mistakes along the way. Directorial debut of Susan Seidelman, known for Desperately Seeking Susan (1985). Criterion Channel, Google Play, HBO Max, Kanopy, YouTube.
Variety (1983)
In this scuzzy character study by Bette Gordon, a repressed woman working the box office at a pornographic theater in Times Square gradually becomes obsessed with a mysterious and wealthy patron. It is a startling portrait of female desire and voyeurism, with an acerbic script penned by famed punk novelist Kathy Acker. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Kanopy, Mubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Starstruck (1982)
A far cry from the somewhat depressing films featured on this list, Gillian Armstrong’s splashy New Wave musical centers on Jackie, an eccentric Sydney teen who, while working at her mom’s pub, harbors dreams of becoming a pop star. But when her big break arrives, she’s pressured to tone down her flamboyance in favor of the conventional. Don’t do it, Jackie!!! Amazon Prime, Kanopy, Pluto TV, Tubi.
