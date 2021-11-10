What to Do in Portland (Nov. 10-16)

SEE | Mean Girls

Like it or not, audacious early-aughts fashion trends are having a moment—from platform boots to low-rise jeans. So if you’re embracing the Y2K-era comeback, this first national tour of Mean Girls arrives in Portland at the perfect moment. The live performance of the 2004 cult classic film written by Tina Fey sets the plot to music, so expect all of the pink, Plastics’ snark and popularity battles to have extra pizazz. Now that’s so fetch! Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, broadwayinportland.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday and Friday, 1 and 7:30 pm Thursday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 10-14. $30-$115.

Ohtis (Andrew Remdenok)

GO | Ohtis

The rambling songs of alt-folk darlings Ohtis are dark in subject matter but delivered with an on-the-chin, dust-off style of humor that endears the band to their ever-increasing fan base. Their 2019 debut, Curve of Earth, mostly consisted of songs that singer Sam Swinson wrote in rehab. Their new single, “Schatze,” says some humorous things about a casual attitude that drives all the ladies wild. If you like a meta music video, check in on it. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 5:30 pm Friday, Nov. 12. $12.

GO | Danse Macabre: The Testament of François Villon

Poet, revolutionary, rabble-rouser, balladeer and thief. Those are just a few of the roles attributed to François Villon in 15th century France. You can add to that medieval rock star, whose wild lifestyle inspired generations of artists, most notably Bob Dylan. Danse Macabre is a one-person show based on Villon’s autobiographical poem, “The Testament,” which needs both puppets and a soundtrack of heavy metal to do justice to the retelling of his existence. After a successful September run, the performance is back at the 2509, a brand-new Portland event venue. The 2509, 2509 NE Clackamas St., 503-217-4202, hand2mouththeatre.org. 7:30 pm Friday-Sunday, through Nov. 14. $20 for students, $25 general admission.

GO | Atsuko Okatsuka

You’re always about to find your next favorite comic at a Minority Retort showcase. The long-running, well-curated Pacific Northwest standup night brings POC comedians from all over so Portland can laugh at some of the best comedy out there right now. Atsuko Okatsuka is a standup from L.A. and cast member on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. You can hear her debut, But I Control Me, on all the streaming platforms. The Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., sirentheater.com. 8 pm Friday Nov. 12. $15 advance, $20 at the door.

Portland Book Festival (Portland Book Festival)

DO | Portland Book Festival In-Person Day

The hybrid programming of this year’s Portland Book Festival means virtual panels and classes bring far-off authors into the homes of their devoted readership Nov. 8-12. But then, on Saturday, Nov. 13, return to the PBF in-person festival format for a day of author readings, book signings, panel discussions, and a massive book fair. Still playing it safe, PBF intends to keep capacity at venues to 75%. Portland Art Museum 1219 SW Park Ave.; Portland’5 Centers for the Arts, 1111 SW Broadway; literary-arts.org. Saturday, Nov. 13. $15-$25.

Charles Ross (Courtesy of Charles Ross)

SEE | The One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

What does watching the original Star Wars franchise over 400 times get you? For most people, the answer would be a frighteningly geeky encyclopedic knowledge of every character, starship and the Imperial ranking system—and not much else. But Charles Ross’ childhood obsession led to an off-Broadway play that’s headed to town this weekend. In this one-hour, one-man show, the Canadian actor takes on every single role in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, singing the music, fighting the battles, and even portraying the flying X-wings and TIE fighters. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7 pm Sunday, Nov. 14. $29.75-$39.75.

GO | Dim Wit

The eclectic sound of Dim Wit originated in Jeff Tuyay’s bedroom and ranges stylistically from ‘90s R&B to noisy shoegaze, though the most direct influences come from the bands Tuyay grew up listening to, namely Pavement and Modest Mouse. Dim Wit is a two-member project with keyboardist Salomeya Sobko, whose baby cries on their new self-titled album lend a creepy edge to Tuyay’s waggish songwriting humor. While it’s hard to tell from the goofy titles and upbeat rhythms, Dim Wit’s songs, at their core, are deeply heartfelt and emotional. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 8 pm Monday, Nov. 15. $10. 21+.