Get Your Reps In: Watch “Sunset Boulevard,” Billy Wilder’s L.A. Noir Classic, on the Big Screen This Week

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Get a two-year head start on prepping for Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka (2023) with the original film based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel. An eccentric candy man (Gene Wilder) invites five lucky winners on a tour of his exceptionally dangerous chocolate factory. He then proceeds to eliminate the children one by one as his Oompa Loompas sing and dance along to their misery. Academy, Nov. 24.

The Story of a Three-Day Pass (1968)

Unable to break into the segregated American film industry, Melvin Van Peebles headed to France to make his directorial debut. The Story of a Three-Day Pass follows a Black soldier (Harry Baird) on furlough in Paris who strikes up a relationship with a white woman. Screens as part of the Hollywood’s Burn Hollywood Burn! The Films of Melvin Van Peebles series. Hollywood, Nov. 26.

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

“All right, Mr. Demille, I’m ready for my close-up” is just one of the many superbly written lines from Billy Wilder’s L.A. noir classic. When a struggling screenwriter (William Holden) happens upon a mansion inhabited by a reclusive aging actress (Gloria Swanson), he strikes a deal to write her a starring role in exchange for room and board. Little does he know this will lead to his downfall. Academy, Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This loose adaptation of Shakespeaere’s The Taming of the Shrew features Julia Stiles as a headstrong teen feminist courted by bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger, in his breakout role), but on duplicitous terms. Arrive early for insight into this rom-com staple’s iconic fashion by costume designer Kim Tills. Hollywood, Nov. 29.

Winter Kills (1979)

This dark political satire with an all-star ensemble cast (including Jeff Bridges, John Huston, Anthony Perkins, Toshiro Mifune and Elizabeth Taylor) fictionalizes the assassination of President Kennedy. After the screening, director William Richert attends a Q&A. Clinton, Nov. 30.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Good Morning (1959), Nov. 26-28. Academy: Double Indemnity (1944), Nov. 24-25. The Glass Key (1942), Nov. 24-25. Gun Crazy (1950), Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Clinton: The Enigma of Kasper Hauser (1974), Nov. 26. Soy Cuba (1964), Nov. 27. Fearless (1993), Nov. 29. Hollywood: The Return of the King (1980), Nov. 24. Blood Rage (1987), Nov. 26. The General (1926), Nov. 27. Les Blank Celebration (1980), Nov. 28.