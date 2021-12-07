Smash-Hit “Hamilton” Is Coming Back to Portland in 2022, and You Can Buy Tickets Starting This Week

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s unique mashup of hip-hop and musical theater should have their fingers hovering over the keyboard this week if you hope to score desired seats for the smash-hit musical Hamilton.

The touring version of the Broadway production is returning to Portland in spring 2022, but you can secure tickets as early as 10 am Thursday, Dec. 9, timing that makes it an obvious Christmas gift for the theatergoer, or U.S. history buff, in your life.

Though do be sure it is a very special person in your life—as to be expected, admission to the popular show, which sold out for three straight years on Broadway, isn’t cheap. Ticket prices range from $59 to $179, with premium seating going for $199 to $299 for all performances.

The rap-influenced retelling of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s life originally came to Portland in 2018, triggering a mad dash for seats while delightfully living up to the hype. It was originally scheduled to swing through town again this past spring, but COVID concerns pushed back the opening to 2022.

The play will now run April 13 through May 1 at the Keller Auditorium downtown.

Broadway in Portland cautions would-be buyers to stick to its website when making purchases to avoid fraudulent tickets or sellers who dramatically inflate prices.

However, if those going rates are budget busters, there is a less expensive way to gain entry. Before every single show, hopeful attendees can enter a lottery for one of 40 $10 seats. Details about how to participate will be announced closer to the engagement.