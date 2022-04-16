A Flu Outbreak Has Canceled the April 16 Performances of “Hamilton” at the Keller

Today’s sold-out performances of smash-hit musical Hamilton are canceled by illness. But the culprit, for a change, is not COVID. Instead, the company has come down with the flu.

This afternoon, Broadway in Portland sent an email to subscribers announcing that both the 2 and 8 pm shows are postponed because of the outbreak.

“We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders,” the notice stated.

Those with seats to the April 16 performances are asked to keep their tickets, which Broadway began issuing via text as part of its pandemic reopening procedures in 2021. Details about rescheduling will be sent by email as soon as they’re available.

This is the second time the rap-influenced retelling of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s life has come to Portland. During its first swing through town in 2018, there was a mad dash for seats—and demand has not waned over the last four years. The April 14 evening performance drew crowds to nearby downtown restaurants for pre-show dinners, and the auditorium was packed with people who were obviously not first-timers, given the eruption of applause at each main character’s initial appearance on stage and singalong-style viewing.

Given the fact that the company has the flu, there could be future postponements during the show’s three-week run, though none have been announced. Patrons who have questions should contact Broadway in Portland’s customer service team at 503-417-0573 or broadway@portlandopera.org.