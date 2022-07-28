Curtis Salgado’s Vancouver Waterfront Concert Has Been Canceled Due to Excessive Heat

It’s hot in the Portland area. Really hot. So hot that the City of Vancouver is shutting down an outdoor concert (but not an outdoor movie screening, apparently).

Today, Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services confirmed that it was cancelling its Friday, July 29, performance of the free Waterfront Park Concert Series in response to extreme heat. The concert was to have featured blues artist Curtis Salgado and special guest Bobby Torres. A press release confirmed that the concert cannot be immediately rescheduled.

Vancouver Waterfront Concert Series (City of Vancouver )

According to weather forecasts, temperatures in Vancouver are expected to reach 98 degrees on Friday and 100 degrees on Saturday. However, by the time Mbrascatu performs at the next waterfront concert on Friday, Aug. 5, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 79 degrees.

One outdoor Vancouver event, however, is so far mostly unaffected by the heat. The Friday Night Movie at Columbia Tech Center Park, Jungle Cruise, will do on as planned at 9:15 pm, although the pre-show musical entertainment has been cancelled (it’s worth noting that seeing Jungle Cruise is torture enough without adding a heatwave).

