What to Do in Portland (Nov. 23-29, 2022)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

DANCE: Group Hug Trio Special

For anyone looking to let off some steam before spending an entire day stuck with family, No Requests is the European-style dance haven you need in advance of Thanksgiving. The downtown club’s open floor and door policy means that all are welcome—even folks who lack coordination but love house music. Group Hug Trio will spin until the early morning hours. Consider it a radical form of dance therapy. No Requests, 326 SW Broadway, 503-868-2588, norequestspdx.com. 10 pm Wednesday, Nov. 23. $12-$14 in advance, $15 at the door. 21+.

Friday, Nov. 25

DRINK: Friday Night Autumn Cocktails

If the start of the holiday season gets you in the mood for Hallmark movie vibes, Helvetia Farm Market at Marion Acres in Hillsboro might just scratch that itch for you (with significantly less Candace Cameron Bure). The property boasts an adorable store complete with farm-grown foods, giftable items and things to drink. Take your beverage of choice for a stroll around the 47-acre plot of land or take a seat near the cozy fire pit, which operates when it’s not raining. Bonus: Every Friday, Helvetia Farm Market’s wine specialist takes a break from the vino to focus on mixing specialty cocktails for visitors. Helvetia Farm Market, 23137 NW West Union Road, Hillsboro, 503-928-4428, marionacres.com. 3-6:30 pm Friday, Nov. 25. Free entry. Cocktail prices vary.

LAUGH: Ismo: Finnish Comedy Show

If the shorter days are starting to get to you, take yourself to Nordia House for a heavy dose of Finnish happiness. Ismo Leikola, who made his U.S. debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood and won the title of “Funniest Comic in the World,” is making his Portland debut. And if you’re not fluent in Finnish, don’t worry. Leikola performs in English, so there’s no need to bring along a translator. Nordia House, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, nordicnorthwest.org. 7 and 9 pm Friday, Nov. 25. $5-$40. 18+.

Saturday, Nov. 26

DRINK: 6th Annual Dark Beer Festival

In honor of Black Saturday, Southwest Portland’s Uptown Beer is celebrating dark local beers made by breweries from across the West, including Denver’s Epic Brewing, Washington’s Matchless and Georgetown, as well as Portland favorites, like Ex Novo, Level and StormBreaker. In all, there will be 20 beers on tap, and Uptown has even promised to unlock its Beer Jail: a reserve of aged and rare bottles for attendees to purchase and take home. Uptown Beer Co., 6620 SW Scholls Ferry Road, 503-336-4783, uptownbeer.co. 6-9 pm Saturday, Nov. 26. $30, includes a commemorative pint glass, stickers and five tasting pours. 21+.

WATCH: The Amazing Bubble Man

Head to Clinton Street Theater this weekend for square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, people inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, enormous bubbles, bubble volcanoes…wait, bubbles aren’t really your thing, you say? You might want to reconsider—the bubble expert on hand is Louis Pearl, who has had 11 years of sell-out performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he’s obviously a fan favorite. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 503-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 11 am and 2 pm Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 26-27. $10-$17.

Sunday, Nov. 27

EAT & LISTEN: Jazzy Brunch

Billie Eidson and her jazz ensemble make Sunday brunch extra special at Studio One Theaters. That’s right: The venue offers much more than screenings of the latest big-studio films. Bring your crew and settle in for a mimosa trio and a fresh cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting or the fried chicken and waffles. After you’ve had your fill of brunch staples, order a tub of gourmet popcorn and watch Wakanda Forever for the third time because Sunday Funday! Studio One Theaters, 3945 SE Powell Blvd., 971-271-8142, studioonetheater.com. 11 am-2 pm Sunday, Nov. 27. Reservations recommended.

LISTEN: Plotting Poetry Live Podcast

Channel your inner beatnik and become a part of Portland poetry history by joining the audience at the recording of the podcast Plotting Poetry, which launches in January 2023. Igor Brezhnev, co-founder of Lightship Press and contributor to Nailed Magazine, hosts the program, which will feature Morgan Paige—a poet and visual artist whose recent album, Lick the Psychic, explores psychedelia, femininity, mortality and rebirth. The 4th Wall PDX, 1445 SE Hawthorne Blvd., the4thwallpdx.com. 6-8:55 pm, Sunday, Nov. 27. Free.