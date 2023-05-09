What to Do In Portland (May 10-16, 2023)

GO: Living in the Wilds: Caroll Simpson and Sarah Neidhardt in Conversation

If you’ve ever fantasized about leaving everything behind and going off grid (and, really, who hasn’t in recent years?), best to do some research first to determine whether you could really rough it long term. Start with this event, where writers Carroll Simpson and Sarah Neidhardt will discuss their experiences with rural living, including its hardships and rewards. Coincidentally, both released books this year about their alternative existences far from society. Simpson’s Alone in the Great Unknown describes her time running a lodge on the banks of Canada’s Babine Lake, where she worked as a fishing guide, fended off live animals and fought against a proposed mining operation. While Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods recounts Neidhardt’s upbringing deep in the Arkansas Ozarks. Broadway Books, 1714 NE Broadway, 503-284-1726, broadwaybooks.net. 6 pm Wednesday, May 10. Free.

LAUGH: Bad Friends Tour

Comedians Andrew Santino, of FXX’s surprise hit show Dave, and Mad TV alum Bobby Lee are friends in real life, and like most friends, have ridiculous conversations about absurd things. Unlike most friends, however, these two record and share their barroom banter with the world via a podcast. Santino and Lee took Bad Friends on the road this year, so you can watch their back-and-forth in person. Newcomers, be warned that topics may range from dirty cat litter to foreskin to their shared hatred of dolphins. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, May 11. $39.50-$69.50.

EAT & DRINK: Purple Hands Winemaker Dinner

ChefStable’s new event space, The Mahonian, is hosting a multicourse dinner highlighting Purple Hands’ rosés, pinot noirs and chardonnays in recognition of Oregon Wine Month. Founder Cody Wright, son of industry legend Ken Wright, will be in attendance along with his wife Marque, who joined the business five years after its 2005 launch, and together they’ve built on the family’s decades of experience in the craft. Their wines will be served with chef Leather Storrs’ food menu, which includes an uni-butter-poached filet of halibut, pork loin with stuffed morels and vanilla panna cotta. The Mahonian, 726 SE 6th Ave., 503-389-5866, themahonian.com/phwine. 6 pm Friday, May 12. $185.

SEE: The 20th Anniversary Interdimensional Art Show

Overlapping real and imagined worlds has long been a theme explored by a variety of creatives, but this event helped spread the popularity of the modern visionary art movement. Now in its 20th year, the Interdimensional Art Show will feature work from established artists as well as newcomers. You can also expect music, panel discussions, as well as a private buyers club meet-and-greet, so you can take a painting with you and continue to transcend at home. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St., 971-288-1982, thedenpdx.com. 7 pm Friday and 9 pm Saturday, May 12-13. $18-$50. 21+.

EAT: Mother’s Day Cosmic Brunch

This Mother’s Day, instead of bringing Mom flowers, take her to the blooms and enjoy a special meal while you’re at it. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location is hosting a Cosmic Brunch for all of the mamas out there who prefer beers over Bellinis with their poached eggs. The four-course meal includes a Greek yogurt parfait, wild mushroom and garnet yam hash, house-smoked salmon or tempeh Benedict and a bread pudding French toast with fried apple compote. Your ticket also gets you a pint of limited-edition Cosmos Coconut & Vanilla Hazy IPA, though if Mom really wants to get her day drinking on, you can buy her access to the bloody mary bar for an additional fee. After brunch, don’t forget to pick up a bouquet from the pop-up flower shop, run by organic micro-farm The Petal Dispatch. Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N Cook St., 503-265-8002, eclipticbrewing.com. 9 am-1:30 pm Sunday, May 14. $55 per adult, $25 per child.

LISTEN: Blanchet House & Chamber Music Northwest Present a Free Collaborative Community Concert

Blanchet House and Chamber Music Northwest have teamed up to host a free concert in a neighborhood whose residents might not normally have access to live stage performances. Violinist Rebecca Anderson and pianist Mika Sasaki formed a duo in 2018 in order to bring music to underserved communities, and they’re about to wrap up the second year of their residency with Chamber Music Northwest. The two will perform just after Blanchet House wraps up its lunch service on Tuesday. Look for the SoundsTruck NW mobile stage—which was also created with the goal of increasing access to the arts—in the parking lot next to the Old Town social services organization. The concert is open to the public. Parking lot adjacent to Blanchet House, 310 NW Glisan St., 503-241-4340, cmnw.org. 12:45 pm Tuesday, May 16. Free.

LISTEN: The Lullaby Project Concert

The Oregon Symphony began this collaboration with Path Home (formerly Portland Homeless Family Solutions) in 2018 to support its mission to help homeless families with kids find stable housing. Modeled after the program launched by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, The Lullaby Project is founded on the idea that songwriting can improve parent-child bonding during life-challenging situations. Locally, dozens of cradle tunes have been penned by people who’ve sought assistance from Path Home. You can listen to lullabies created by this year’s group of 10 participants at a free concert. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-228-4294, orsymphony.org. 6:30 pm Tuesday, May 16. Free.

LEARN: Edible Wild Plants Book Release Party

Food prices are too damn high! We hear ya. Maybe it’s time to start foraging? Whether motivated by skyrocketing grocery bills or the thrill of the hunt, you can begin your research at this book release party. Author Dr. John Kallas will present a slideshow on how to identify, harvest and prepare wild plants—from greens to flowers to roots. Continue your exploration into becoming a full-on wild outdoorsperson by sticking around to watch demonstrations led by wilderness survival instructors. Trackers Earth Portland, 4617 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-345-3312, wildfoodadventures.com. 7:15 pm Tuesday, May 16. Free.