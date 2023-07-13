Lan Su Chinese Garden Is Hosting a Fashion Show This Month

On Friday, July 28, Lan Su Chinese Garden will host its first-ever fashion show, Dress Han: Night of Hanfu Fashion, from 7 to 9 pm.

Dress Han will showcase the centuries-old attire of the Han Chinese, with original Hanfu creations by renowned Chinese American designer Kerry Yu and Oceana Blue (as well as Hanfu-inspired music composed by Taiwanese American visionary Dr. Yuan-Chen Li).

“Dress Han: Night of Hanfu Fashion at Lan Su is a momentous occasion that showcases the creativity and beauty of Chinese culture,” stated Venus Sun, Lan Su’s vice president of culture and community, in a press release. “We are thrilled to present this unprecedented event and share the captivating world of Hanfu with our community.”

Hanfu (which means “Han clothing”) has been experiencing a renaissance in China. According to CNN, it is not uncommon to see wide-sleeved robes and crossed collars common to Hanfu in major Chinese cities. Outfits can cost anywhere from $30 to a few thousand dollars.

Fifty-six ethnic groups (55 of which are minorities) are officially recognized by China, with Han being the majority group (making up 92% of the nation’s population). While Hanfu began as a niche online obsession, today’s Hanfu events can attract over a thousand attendees.

Lan Su, however, is aiming for a more intimate event, offering limited tickets at lansugarden.org/NightofHanfu. General admission is $40, while member tickets are $25.