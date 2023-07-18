The Portland Art Museum Has a New Assistant Curator of Native American Art

The Portland Art Museum has named Erin Grant as its assistant curator of Native American art, a new (and permanent) position at the museum that was recently created.

“This new position is a game-changer. We will now be able to focus on necessary work in our collections as well as exhibitions and more public-facing work,” stated Kathleen Ash-Milby, curator of Native American art, in a press release. “Both are needed as we continue to build our relationships with Native communities in the region and beyond.”

The assistant curator position was created thanks to a grant from the Leadership in Art Museums Initiative, which says it will commit over $11 million in funding to museums to increase racial equity in leadership roles over the next five years.

“It is a great honor to be selected for this grant and to be recognized for the work that we are doing, and are seeking to do,” Portland Art Museum director Brian Ferriso said. “Our Native American art collection and related programs and community relationships are among our greatest priorities and strengths at the museum. I am grateful for this remarkable grant, and for Kathleen’s leadership and I am thrilled to have Erin here to fill this role.”

The Portland Art Museum was one of 19 museums nationwide chosen to receive funding. All the museums selected for grants have committed to be more “inclusive of communities of color, including Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Arab, Asian, and Pacific Islander communities.”

Grant, who is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, has been with the Portland Art Museum since February 2022 (she initially joined as an Institute of Museum and Library Services curatorial and community partnerships fellow).

“As an Indigenous scholar and museum professional, I have always strived to be the bridge connecting institutions and their audiences to the worlds and cultures they reflect,” Grant said. “I am guided by community collaboration and outreach methodologies. As I seek more growth opportunities, I am eager to continue my work in the prioritization of Native voices and to contribute my voice on a bigger scale at the Portland Art Museum.”