Trailing in the GOP Gubernatorial Primary, Dudley Appears to Change His Views on Abortion

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Dudley is sending out conflicting messages on a litmus-test issue for many primary election voters: abortion.

In October, as he mulled entering the governor’s race, the former Portland Trail Blazer told the Oregon Journalism Project in a videotaped interview that he was pro-choice—i.e., that he supported a woman’s right to abortion.

“I’m pro-choice,” Dudley said, adding, “I’m not going to change who I am.”

But in a text message his campaign sent out this week, Dudley describes his position in what could charitably be called a bid to have it both ways. “Personally, I am pro-life,” he said in the text, which includes a photo from his campaign website and the tagline “Paid for by Dudley for Oregon PAC,” the name of his political action committee.

Dudley campaign text.

The message also said: “As we sit just a month away from the primary election, the lies and dirty attacks have started. You may have received an attack text against me. So let me set the record straight. Personally, I am pro-life.”

The “attack text” appears to be one that Oregon Right to Life, the state’s leading anti-abortion group, sent out last week. The organization co-endorsed two other leading GOP candidates for governor, state Rep. Ed Diehl (R-Stayton) and state Sen. Christine Drazan (R-Canby), who have consistently said they are pro-life.

The text from Oregon Right to Life said: “Chris Dudley is asking Oregon Republicans for their vote. But there is something you need to know: In his own words, Dudley told Planned Parenthood: ‘I believe abortion should remain legal.’”

“Dudley has made his choice,” the text message continued. “Now you make yours.”

OJP asked Dudley’s campaign today to explain why his position had apparently changed from the October 2025 interview, in which he said he was pro-choice, to the new text message, in which he said he is pro-life.

“Chris has been consistent on this issue. In 2010, [when Dudley lost to Democrat John Kitzhaber by just 1.5%], he said specifically, ‘I favor life,’” said campaign spokeswoman Brittany Yanick. “Personally, Chris is pro-life. No position has been changed. He believes the government should stay out of these decisions, just like he believes the government should not mandate COVID vaccines.”

Dudley’s flexibility on abortion may have to do with independent poll results released April 20 that show Drazan, the 2022 GOP nominee, comfortably ahead of both Diehl and Dudley.

Ballots for the May 19 primary will be mailed April 29.