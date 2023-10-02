First Thursdays Are Returning to the North Park Blocks

This Thursday, Oct. 5, Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA) will open its doors for the first of a series of exhibition openings, performances, live music, and drop-in activities, kicking off a new season of First Thursdays.

“Arts and culture speak to the spirit and soul of our community,” said Stan Penkin, president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, in a press release. “We are excited to partner with PNCA on furthering the arts in the North Park Blocks and throughout our neighborhood.”

Now called First Thursdays in the North Park Blocks, the monthly events (which are being funded by a grant from the City of Portland) will feature food and art walks, which will continue into 2024.

“Arts and culture play a critical role in community development and redevelopment and PNCA is proud to be collaborating with our friends and neighbors in Portland to reinvigorate the First Thursdays events which have been a staple of the Pearl District for decades,” said PNCA’s Jennifer Cole.

First Thursdays will also feature exhibitions of student artwork, art sales, and artists talks. The long-term goal of the events is to revitalize Portland’s city center.

“This newly expanded series will open up our front porch to the city, benefiting our students, Portland’s working artists and our entire community,” Cole said.