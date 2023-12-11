Portlanders Remember Queer Nightlife Superstar Patrick Buckmaster

Patrick Buckmaster, a Portland nightlife producer best known for hosting queer goth dance parties in the 2010s, has died, friends and family confirmed this week to WW.

News of Buckmaster’s death broke across social media on Sunday, Dec. 10. Buckmaster was 33. The date and cause of death have not been publicly disclosed.

Buckmaster was best known for their parties NecroNancy, Club Kai Kai, and Sad Day, thrown with event producers Ann Pyne and Stacy St. Lisa. (The Oregonian reported the death of Club Kai Kai superstar Brittany Newton-Miller in January.)

Buckmaster hosted their own Filthiest Person in Portland Pageant, as well as PICA’s Meta Gala fundraiser ball. Anything was possible at Buckmaster’s monthly parties, from professional mourners to wrestling drag queens. Buckmaster inspired scores of queer artists now ruling Portland’s dance floors and dive bars to push the limits of self-expression.

Buckmaster usually hosted at the Southeast Grand Avenue goth bar Lovecraft (now The Coffin Club). They brought their vision to dozens of Portland venues after their Lovecraft residency, including Holocene, Dante’s, the Star Theater, Funhouse Lounge, Stag, Sanctuary, and several shuttered clubs, including the Paris Theatre and the Tonic Lounge.

Buckmaster had moved to Portland from Springfield, Mo., in the early 2010s and released a rap EP, Keep Portland Queered, as Boy Funk in 2012. Boy Funk collaborated with rappers and DJs until 2014. Buckmaster also wrote and produced music for artists including RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus Raja Gemini.

Buckmaster was nasty but classy, a mix of notorious party girls like Courtney Love, Anna Nicole Smith and Lil’ Kim. WW reached out to Buckmaster’s nightlife peers to remind readers of the person who introduced a generation of nightlife patrons to avant-garde club kid fashions; buzzy brand maximalism, complete with La Croix, Taco Bell and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos obsessions; and a shimmering network of queer nightlife icons, including Amanda Lepore, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, the late Phatima Rude and dozens of Drag Race contestants.

Patrick Buckmaster, you will forever be famous (note: Buckmaster interchangeably used all pronouns).

“Internet grieving isn’t really my thing, so I won’t say too much, but Patrick loved the internet, and I know she would love the attention. She was the smartest person I have ever met. She taught me absolutely everything I know about the life I have. To say I am heartbroken would be an understatement.” —Ann Pyne, event producer

“Like a chaotic queer Professor X, Patrick had a superpower for finding and falling in love with the superpowers of each person she worked with and giving them a place on a stage. Her cackle was a guiding light. If she was laughing, you knew you were doing something stupid and joyful and you should do more. I will miss her a lot and the community she made for so many.” —Anthony Hudson/Carla Rossi, artist

“You were unafraid of filth and body odor, and I watched you love the night with unhinged pop music and the messiest of coked-out monologues. I know you loved and fought and suffered. You were completely unfit for nine-to-five reality. Looking back at all the years of growing up with and near you, I’m so glad you never punched me. Thank you for paying me on time every time.” —Pepper Pepper, artist