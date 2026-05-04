Multnomah Athletic Club Attack Inflames Civil Commitment Debate

In February, officials say that Bruce Whitman, following a significant mental health crisis, ended up in the hospital. He was released a few weeks later, but police say they obtained a court order to take a gun from his possession, and that Whitman was connected to a Multnomah County mental health team.

That team’s efforts, whatever they were, did not appear to work. By Saturday morning, Whitman, 49, had assembled 20 propane tanks and several other incendiary devices in a rental vehicle, and charged it into the Multnomah Athletic Club.

Many of the explosives did not detonate, but Whitman perished in the act, and MAC leaders told members Monday that the resulting damage from flames and fire suppression systems did “considerable” damage to a portion of the facility, closing it entirely for at least the week ahead.

It’s an outcome investigators say could have been far worse. But the incident at the large upscale club in Goose Hollow—where Portland’s elite have long come to exercise and mingle—is nonetheless inflaming an already-active debate about how and when the state should intervene in the lives of those deemed a threat to themselves or others.

“Bruce Whitman was on our radar,” Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Josh Silverman told reporters Monday afternoon from behind a podium at the Multnomah County Justice Center downtown. Silverman, who runs the bureau’s behavioral health unit, underscored that in the span of five years in which the police interacted with Whitman, they did everything they could within the law and systems available.

The scene inside Multnomah Athletic Club on May 2. (Portland Police Bureau)

Yet critics say the case showed the limits of those systems. For example, though police say they twice secured an order that took a firearm from Whitman’s possession, the interventions did not extend to other easily-acquired explosives: When his vehicle was found inside the building Saturday morning, it was loaded not just with the propane tanks, but an explosive powder mix and other implements of destruction. One investigator recalled that, when a firefighter responding to the scene opened the door to the burning vehicle, a partially-detonated pipe bomb fell out at his feet.

Meanwhile, a deeper debate swells around civil commitment—a legal maneuver which often raises civil liberties concerns, in which authorities force someone who has been deemed a danger to themselves or others into treatment against their will.

Silverman, whose behavioral health unit includes police officers who deploy with mental health clinicians, stressed that there are no easy answers here.

“It’s tricky because you are taking people who frequently haven’t committed any crimes, and you’re depriving them of their civil liberty,” Silverman said. “You’re in many cases locking them up. And so that bar should be really high. On the other hand, a feature of a lot of these mental illnesses is that you don’t think you have a mental illness. And so to rely on voluntary engagement when a feature of mental illness is that you don’t think you need help is really problematic as well.”

Officials say in searching Whitman’s home Saturday they found no note, and that even as the investigation remained ongoing, they felt increasingly confident Whitman acted alone—and with a personal motive.

Investigators are on the “journey of trying to demonstrate that this was what it clearly is, which is that he was fixated on his former employer, and in an act of suicide he intended to destroy that building,” Portland Police Bureau Cmdr. James Crooker said at the news conference.

The fixation dated back years. Silverman traced his team’s record with Whitman to 2021, when neighbors reported alarming behavior by Whitman, who had a firearm. Police got a protection order tied to stalking, but Silverman said a judge rejected a firearm prohibition at the time.

From then until June 2022, Silverman said, police were made aware of multiple incidents involving Whitman, including protests he staged in front of the MAC and harassing community members.

Silverman said his team connected with Whitman’s friends and neighbors and folks in the MAC community, and that Whitman himself spoke with the team on a few occasions as they “made multiple outreach efforts to reduce the harassment and to connect Mr. Whitman with mental health services,” but he was ultimately “not receptive to our efforts.”

Crucially, Silverman noted that though the behavior was concerning, it met no legal threshold for “criminal enforcement.” He said this dynamic changed somewhat in June 2022, when “Mr. Whitman’s behavior met the threshold for a peace officer hold.”

This is Oregon’s early system of involuntary commitment—forcing someone, whether they like it or not, to be evaluated and held for mental health treatment. But rarely, Silverman noted, does this result in a more durable civil commitment. Other people down the chain need to agree to the longer term commitment. They evidently did not, and Silverman said Whitman was released less than two weeks later.

Police note that they pursued other measures—that they sought an order, successfully this time, removing a firearm from Whitman’s possession, and coordinated with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office to explore potential legal options.

Still, no charges were pursued then, Silverman said, adding that in many cases, even if charges are filed, they are unlikely to keep someone in jail for long.

Silverman picked up his account again in February 2026, when he said Whitman, amid a significant crisis, was taken to the hospital for physical and psychiatric issues, before being released a few weeks later to the county mental health team. Around this time, Silverman said, the behavioral health unit got another order resulting, once again, in a firearm being taken from Whitman’s possession.

“Throughout all of these contexts, BHU tenaciously used the tools available to them under Oregon law, including outreach, coordination with partners, civil commitment processes and court-ordered firearm restrictions,” Silverman said. He added that “This is a difficult case that underscores both the dedication of our behavioral health unit and the limitations of the current system of when someone is unwilling or unable to maintain long-term engagement with services.”

Silverman, at the news conference, seemed reluctant to offer prescriptions as to how that system might be improved. But in a statement Monday evening, Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez made his opinions known.

“This incident is a sobering reminder that mental health crises don’t just happen in a vacuum—they have a public safety footprint," Vasquez wrote.

Currently, he said, officials’ modus operandi leaves crucial gaps between “crisis” and “recovery”.

“We identify a threat, we intervene for a few days, and then we release that person back into the same environment with a handful of brochures and a ‘best wishes,’” Vasquez said.

His ideas are threefold. Two involved making it easier for families, neighbors and officials to force long-term outpatient treatment and intervention on “high-risk individuals,” Another was to expand the “red flag” safety net so officials do do more than just remove someone’s guns: The system, he said, “has to involve active monitoring of those who have already demonstrated a violent fixation.”

The comments contribute to a debate that has grown more active of late.

Last year, Oregon lawmakers passed a contentious law that was supposed to make it easier for authorities to civilly commit someone—though it’s unclear what effect it has actually had since going into effect on Jan. 1.

More recently, state Sen. Lisa Reynolds (D-West Portland), a physician who chairs the Senate Committee on Early Childhood and Behavioral Health, said she thinks the state ought to lower the bar on civil commitments even more.

“We need to be having opportunities—and maybe forced opportunities—for some of these folks," she told WW.