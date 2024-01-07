A Dublin Gallery Is Exhibiting 72 Andy Warhol Pieces From Jordan Schnitzer’s Collection

At the Hugh Lane Gallery in Dublin, Andy Warhol is everywhere. The indominable pop artist’s works fill the venue, which is showcasing over 250 of his works, culled from museums and private collections around the world.

That includes the collection of Portland businessman Jordan Schnitzer, who provided 72 Warhol pieces for the exhibition.

“Andy Warhol was, in our lifetime, probably the most foresighted artist of our time,” Schnitzer told The Irish Times. “I have no sense of ownership, I have a great sense of stewardship over the thousands of works we have, and as much joy as I get from seeing the art, it can’t compare to the joy I get of sharing the art.”

Schnitzer has been amassing Warhol’s work since 1988. The art he provided to the gallery is a fraction of his 1,400 Warhol pieces. When not being exhibited, they are housed in what he describes as “a fabulous warehouse.”

The pieces being showcased include iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, Mao Zedong, an electric chair, and (of course) a tin of Campbell’s Soup. The exhibition, titled Andy Warhol Three Times Out, runs through Jan. 28.