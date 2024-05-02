“Shared Spaces” Gallery Shows Celebrates Start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May’s gray rain might make you want to stay inside, but a downtown Portland art show wants you to come out instead, and think about how home becomes what it is.

Shared Spaces, a Wieden + Kennedy gallery show hosted by the ad agency’s Asian employee resource group, Asiancy, celebrates the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and will be available to view throughout May. W+K’s Pearl District office will host a reception from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 2, showcasing artwork from Cheng Lee, Kristina Sison a.k.a. Sk8marie, and Valerie Yeo.

Kim Nguyen, Asiancy’s lead officer, wrote via email that the artists chosen for Shared Spaces were selected to fit the spirit of W+K’s Make Portland initiative.

Lee’s dramatic portraiture uses rich hues and editorial fashion cues in her photographs. Sison’s painted skateboard decks use calming, inviting colors in her designs, creating a warm and friendly effect, like skating with your cool sister, while Yeo’s paintings and digital illustrations often employ a hazy, dreamlike quality.

“Shared Spaces tells a story about identity and assimilation, through the lens of the Asian American household,” Nguyen wrote in a statement. “This theme encapsulates multiple layers of significance, weaving together the notions of belonging, identity, and cultural heritage. We want to explore the concept of “home” from a broader perspective reflecting on what it means to be Asian in America and the complexities of navigating dual identities.”

The May 2 event will also include music by beatsmith OneTrak and refreshments from AANHPI-owned restaurants Friendship Kitchen, An An, Bhuna and Baked Happiness, as well as vineyard Cho Wines. A makers market will also feature wares from AANHPI artisans BBTea reusable boba tea jars, ceramic artist Clay with Moni, and Elriadki beaded jewelry. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Asian Health & Service Center.