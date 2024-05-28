What to Do in Portland (May 29-June 5, 2024)

GO: Oasis Market

One of the only downsides of being an avid marketgoer here in Portland is that the vendors do tend to overlap across various PDX pop-ups. The first-ever Oasis Market, on the other hand, seems to be putting its own Milwaukie spin on things. From crocheted alien hats, to ‘70s-style tufted pillows, to upcycled patchwork overalls, to vintage cast iron cookware, to “peculiar” pipes so cool they could literally be displayed as an art piece—Oasis Market’s 40-plus local vendors have tons of good stuff, a lot of which we’ve yet to see at other markets around town. Plus, the first 25 guests get free coffee, so we’ll see you there on the early side. Milwaukie Community Center, 5440 SE Kellogg Creek Drive, oasismarketco.com. 11 am–5 pm Saturday, June 1. Free.

LISTEN: Sabertooth

In the late ‘60s, the Crystal Ballroom hosted several “mind-expanding” musicians—everyone from Frank Zappa to the Grateful Dead—in an era dubbed the “18 months of Psychedelia.” Now, McMenamins, Portland Mercury, X-Ray and do503 are throwing Sabertooth 2024: A two-day psychedelic microfest of stoner rock at the Crystal. Whether your definition of psychedelic music leans more toward the Dead or Tame Impala, with groups like Elder, Portland’s Blackwater Holylight, Rhododendron, Faetooth, and Death Valley Girls performing, you’re sure to find something you like (and don’t forget the brewed-on-site beer). McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, sabertoothpdx.com. 7 pm Friday–Saturday, May 31–June 1. $40–$85.

WATCH: Queer Horror: Basic Instinct at Hollywood Theatre

The next installment of the Hollywood Theatre’s Queer Horror series is here, and apparently, it’ll feature the series’ most unhinged pre-show performance yet. This Friday night, catch Basic Instinct (1992), hosted by Carla Rossi, Portland’s premier drag clown and star of aforementioned “unhinged” pre-show, sponsored by Double Mountain Brewery and Cidery. For those who haven’t seen the neo-noir erotic thriller that is Basic Instinct, we’ll let the Hollywood explain: It’s “an anti-cop, anti-Hollywood satire that lampoons Americans’ love for law and fear of sexuality—all dialed up to 11 and featuring one of the greatest femme fatales in film history.” OK, slay. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 8 pm Friday, May 31. $15.

RIDE: Pedalpalooza

Gear up, y’all, ‘cause it’s officially bike girl (and guy, and gay, and they) summer. All you crazy biker folk probably have this day marked on your calendars already, but just in case: June 1 is the launch of Pedalpalooza—three whole months of hundreds of biking events in and around Portland. Pedalpalooza begins bright and early this Saturday morning, June 1, with a “Sunrise Coffee” on Mount Tabor, and ends with a “Bad B!tches Bike: Cowboy Carter Red Carpet” event. Biker baddies are encouraged to “dress up in their favorite bad bitch costume to honor the biggest bad bitch in you that you’ve hidden all winter.” Oh, and the ride leaves at “8 pm or something.” Love that. Various locations, shift2bikes.org. Various times, June–August. Free.

SEE: CareOregon Starlight Parade

The Rose Festival opened last weekend with a bang—you know, from the fireworks and all. This weekend’s festivities, however, will paint the Rose City in a completely different light. Starlight Parades past have seen everything from glowing cars, to illuminated marching bands, to glow-in-the-dark cowgirls. This year, among the 100 or so flood-lit float entries, Jenny Nguyen, owner of The Sports Bra, will act as the parade’s grand marshal, taking over for drag icon Poison Waters, last year’s host; leading the celebration through downtown, in hopes of supporting small businesses and revitalizing the area. Downtown Portland, rosefestival.org/events/2024/starlightparade. 8 pm Saturday, June 1. Free.

GO: Indigenous Marketplace Pride Month Celebration

Happy almost Pride! Portland Pride is technically in July now—but in our humble opinion, two months of Pride is better than one. The Indigenous Marketplace is kicking off the June celebration with a two-day Pride Month market this Saturday, featuring works from 200-plus Indigenous and Black artists and entrepreneurs. Special guests include Javelina PDX, serving up Native cuisine, and the legendary Sheniqua Volt, blessing us with two days of free drag. There’s also quite a few freebies, like sticker-filled gift bags for the first 100 attendees, free snacks, and free Dave’s Killer Bread (random, but we’re here for it). Portland State University Native American Center, 710 SW Jackson St., 503-901-3881, indigenousmarketplace.org. 10 am–3 pm Saturday–Sunday, June 1–2. Free.

WATCH: Moving Stories at Newmark Theatre

It’s a wrap on NW Dance Project’s 20th anniversary season—almost. First comes the highly anticipated grand finale. In celebration of 20 years and more than 350 contemporary dance works, Portland’s award-winning dance company is hosting Moving Stories, a double-bill performance featuring fresh, dramatic, cinematic contemporary dance work from NW Dance Project choreographers Sarah Slipper and Ihsan Rustem. Plus, the show includes a first look at Slipper’s newest work, A Ghost Before the Wall.