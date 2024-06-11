“Harry Smith: Portland’s Prodigal Son” Celebrates Oregon’s Prolific Artist

Harry Everett Smith is perhaps one of the most eclectic figures to come out of Portland. A pivotal individual for the preservation of folk music in the 20th century, an experimental filmmaker, and a lifelong anthropologist, Smith’s work spans genre and definition.

“Harry Smith: Portland’s Prodigal Son” is a three day long event showcasing Smith’s work, attempting to capture the unusual and avant–garde nature of his art in celebration of his 100th birthday (Smith passed away in 1991).

“It’s really an honor to be able to show this in Portland,” says Rani Singh, head of the Harry Smith Archives and Smith’s former assistant. “We’re really exploring how the Pacific Northwest planted the seeds for what would become his lifelong interest in music, film, culture, etcetera. What’s so exciting is bringing it to Portland, bringing it to his home turf.”

Celebrations will kick off on Saturday, June 15 at the Hollywood Theatre. A selection of Smith’s films will be projected to the silver screen, featuring musical accompaniment curated by Mississippi Records. Smith would often play recordings of music over screenings of his films, so the acts will be performing arrangements in the same vein. Roman Norfleet and Be Present Art Group, for example, will be performing renditions of songs by Dizzy Gillespie, a jazz legend Smith was quite fond of, over his film Late Superimpositions.

A full gospel ensemble, Portland Sacred Harp Singers, as well as a local rockers Collate performing early Beatles covers will also be present during some films.

In between screenings, Jay Ringer will be performing melodica renditions of songs off The Anthology of American Music, the compilation album Smith curated that influenced such modern music legends as Bob Dylan and Jerry Garcia.

Event curator Katherine Factor believes this event serves as a good way to connect with both old and new audiences. “He was always interested in how art responds to other forms of art,” she says. “I think that keeps something going forward into eternity.”

On Sunday, June 16, historians, poets, jazz scholars, and authors will be filling Turn! Turn! Turn! to discuss and teach about Smith’s large body of artistic work, as well as his anthropological efforts.

To round off the festivities, Clinton Street Theater will be showing a 4K restoration of Smith’s final film Mahagonny on Monday, June 17. Shot over the course of two years and edited over the span of another eight, Mahagonny compares New York to that of the fictional city depicted in Kurt Weill’s 1930 opera The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny.

“It’s fascinating to look at the range of Harry Smith’s interests,” Singh says. “He was really looking for things that unite people from all over the world. For me, that’s what I continuously take from his work.”