We're not saying the Blazers were blameless. There's no ignoring the sexual and spousal abuse allegations against players like Ruben Patterson and Gary Trent. Patterson had to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to the attempted rape of his children's nanny, and Trent faced multiple assault charges, including an incident involving his then-pregnant girlfriend. It makes perfect sense that during the Jail Blazers' heyday, somebody posted a sign in downtown Portland reading, "We need a team that can beat LA. Not women and the justice system!"