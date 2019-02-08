The fallout from Portland Snowpocalypse 2019 has already begun—Michelle Obama is no longer coming to Portland tomorrow.
The former first lady and modern-day icon was scheduled to stop at the Moda Center on Feb. 9 in support of her new memoir, Becoming. The talk sold-out almost immediately after it was announced in December.
This afternoon, Obama's Portland appearance was canceled due to the predicted inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for March 19.
Since it was published in November, Becoming has sold millions of copies. In her New Yorker article about the book tour, Doreen St. Félix wrote that the book's popularity is partially due to the fact that we're all "desperate" for Obama's "glow," and described her experience at the tour's New York stop: "I found myself grinning uncontrollably, swept up in the ovations, surrounded by six screens emitting the Obama aura."
You'll have to wait an extra month to experience that for yourself.
