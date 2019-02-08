Since it was published in November, Becoming has sold millions of copies. In her New Yorker article about the book tour, Doreen St. Félix wrote that the book's popularity is partially due to the fact that we're all "desperate" for Obama's "glow," and described her experience at the tour's New York stop: "I found myself grinning uncontrollably, swept up in the ovations, surrounded by six screens emitting the Obama aura."